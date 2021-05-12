Menasha man charged in death of 3-year-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 26-year-old man is charged in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee. Authorities say Devon Armour, of Menasha, left a 9mm pistol on the kitchen table of a home he was visiting Saturday night where Cire Walker was able to get a hold of it. The toddler died at the scene. Armour, who is a cousin to the victim’s mother, was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping. Police say Armour admitted to buying the gun four days before the shooting. Armour had been charged March 31 in a armed robbery case in Waukesha County, where he was released on a $10,000 signature bond and prohibited from possessing firearms.