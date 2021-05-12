Lawsuit says police caused asphyxiation death of naked man

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses five Georgia police officers of wrongfully causing the death of a naked man who was walking down a street. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the Henry County and city of Hampton officers repeatedly fired their stun guns at Fernando Rodriguez and pinned him to the ground by kneeling and standing on him. Lawyers for his parents say officers violated his constitutional rights by using excessive force and failed to render aid even after they realized he’d stopped breathing. Police, city and county officials did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.