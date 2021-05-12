Kerry: US weighs sanctions on China solar over forced labor

The Biden administration is considering sanctions over China’s alleged use of forced labor in manufacturing of solar panels and other climate-friendly production. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry tells lawmakers at a House hearing that the U.S. is assessing whether to add those products to the list of products from Xinjiang province already being sanctioned. Much of the world’s polysilicon that’s used in photovoltaic cells for solar panels comes through China’s Xinjiang region. Rights groups, journalists and Western governments say China is waging a campaign against Muslims and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including detention in forced-labor camps.