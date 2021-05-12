Jim Klobuchar, columnist and US senator’s father, dies at 93

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Klobuchar, a longtime Minnesota newspaper reporter and columnist and the father of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 93. His daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said that throughout his life her father was “a champion of those on the outside” and used his words to stand up for people. In her bid for president, Klobuchar talked often about her father’s public struggles with alcoholism and how he helped others by sharing his story. Jim Klobuchar worked as a reporter in Bismarck, North Dakota and for The Associated Press in Minnesota before getting a sports writing job for what is now the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1961. He retired from the Star Tribune in 1995.