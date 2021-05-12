It’s been cold enough to snow, but forecast now trends warmer

This morning was Eau Claire's sixth freezing low in the month of May, though temperatures were not as cold as yesterday morning. Still, a low of 32 or colder was found at every weather station across Western Wisconsin.

This is not the latest freeze on record for Eau Claire. In fact, that record date is a full month from today on June 12, 1903. Still, there's a good chance that today will be the last freeze of this spring. Temperatures will likely bottom out in the mid 30s to low 40s near and west of highway 53 with a chance for lows near or below freezing to the east.

No alerts are in effect for the greater Eau Claire area, but there is a Frost Advisory for Clark, Jackson, and Taylor counties once again tonight, making it the 9th day in a row there has been a Freeze Warning and/or Frost Advisory somewhere in Western Wisconsin.

We did reach a different threshold today in Eau Claire. For that, we need to look at this day in history 75 years ago. On May 12, 1946, Eau Claire picked up 2.0" snow. It is still the latest in spring Eau Claire has ever had measurable and sticking snow. With warmer temperatures in the forecast, it's more than safe to say there won't be any more snow until at least next fall.

Today's high warmed up from that low of 29 up to Eau Claire's average high of 68 degrees. While temps will likely fall into the mid/upper 30s tonight, freezing temperatures are unlikely. A partly cloudy sky is expected tomorrow as highs warm to around 70 degrees.

While a couple raindrops cannot be ruled out, at least 90% of our forecast area will not even feel one drop and at most that other 10% will see just a brief, light shower. As such, I kept tomorrow even below the slight chance threshold and am close to dropping Friday's chance out, too, though it does look like there could be some scattered showers in the evening that could last on and off through Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking mostly cloudy but continues to trend dry as well. A few scattered shower chances return Sunday afternoon, but those should be out by Monday morning as a warm front passes through. That will bring mid 70s to possibly highs near 80 early next week.