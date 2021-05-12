Is Chick-fil-A coming to Eau Claire? Here is the answer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It has been a common question, and sometimes rumor, on social media. Is Chick-fil-A coming to Eau Claire?

So, News 18 reached out to Chick-fil-A to get the answer and it may be a disappointing one, but there may be some hope for the future.

"We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Eau Claire community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm." Chick-fil-A

There are more than 2,605 Chick-fil-A locations across the U.S. and Canada. The closest locations to the Chippewa Valley are in the Twin Cities and Rochester.