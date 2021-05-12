Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won two in a row and seven of 11. After winning four of its previous five, Minnesota was locked into the third spot in the West Division with the loss. St. Louis had already nailed down the fourth spot. The teams will finish the regular season Thursday night in St. Louis.