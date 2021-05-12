Happ expected to start for the Twins against White Sox

Minnesota Twins (12-21, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-13, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.91 ERA, .85 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nelson Cruz and the Twins will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 11-6 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the club with an average of .371.

The Twins are 6-6 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has slugged .423, good for third in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .544 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-3. Garrett Crochet notched his first victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jorge Alcala took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with seven home runs and is slugging .446.

Cruz leads the Twins with 34 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .259 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Twins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist).

