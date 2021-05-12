Guard Payton Willis transfers to Minnesota for 2nd time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis is the latest transfer to join Minnesota’s revamped roster. He will return for his second stint with the Gophers. The 6-foot-4 guard played last season at the College of Charleston. He averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range, both career highs. The native of Arkansas spent two years prior to that with the Gophers. He sat out the 2018-19 season per the old NCAA transfer rule. Then he finished fourth on the team in 2019-20 with an average of 8.9 points per game. Willis played the first two years of his career at Vanderbilt.