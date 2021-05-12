German government makes hate-motivated insults a crime

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has passed a new law making hate-motivated insults a criminal offence which can be punished with a monetary fine or prison of up to two years.Germany’s justice minister said Wednesday that the new law is meant to protect Jews, Muslims, homosexuals, people with disabilities and others. Christine Lambrecht said “it is our responsibility to protect every single person in our society from hostilities and exclusion,” the German news agency dpa reported.The new rule, which still has to pass Parliament, includes insulting hate messages sent as texts, emails or letters. Hate crimes and attacks against minorities have been on the rise in Germany in recent years.