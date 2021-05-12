Frosty temps leave while pollen counts remain high

Are seasonal allergies keeping you down? The recent frosty weather has actually helped a little bit in keeping pollen moderate, but it won't provide relief much longer.

Pollen counts are high due to the lack of rain, wind or other unpleasant spring weather. A few slight chances for rain may provide a little relief from settled pollen this weekend, but that won't do enough to keep us happy.

The pollen forecast remains between moderate and high through the 3rd week of May.

Wednesday will be absolutely gorgeous with high temperatures climbing towards the upper 60s. Winds will be light from the south. We'll see some fair weather cumulus clouds through the afternoon.

We've spent 75% of our mornings in the frosty temperatures so far in May, but that will soon change.

Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s for Thursday morning and we'll hold them there for foreseeable future. The large region of high pressure will give us clear sky and sunshine into Friday.

There is a slight chance for a few light rain showers Friday and Saturday, but even those look very light. Better chances roll through Sunday and Monday.