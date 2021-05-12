Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

1:36 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Jackson

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

