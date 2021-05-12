Freeze Warning issued May 12 at 2:49AM CDT until May 12 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Freeze Warning issued May 12 at 2:49AM CDT until May 12 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 30 expected.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Taylor and Clark
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and
unprotected sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.