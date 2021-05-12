Free ‘Stop the Bleed’ course to be held next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eau Claire County Emergency Management is rebooting its "Stop the Bleed" training program next week.

Meant to teach people how to save lives in the event of a major bleeding event, the course provides training on how to fashion your own tourniquet and stop bleeding from an injury, like from a car accident.



An emergency first responder will teach the course to provide real-world experience for attendees.



Tyler Esh, the Eau Claire Emergency Management coordinator, said people should hope to never need these kinds of skills, but that they could save lives.



"Parts of the county, maybe a little longer for a first responder to get to where you're at, or you might just be the first person on scene of a big event and you're able to at least provide some basic care until the first responders get there," Esh said.

The course will take place next Wednesday, May 19, with classes at 2, 4, and 6 p.m. at the Altoona Fire Department.



To reserve a spot in one of the classes, contact Eau Claire County Emergency Management. The classes are 1.5 hours in length and are free to anyone who wants to sign up.