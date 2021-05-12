Expected ‘bombshell’ testimony fizzles at Brazil virus probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian senators expecting explosive testimony from a former government official on President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response are expressing anger at what they say are his evasive responses and, in some cases, lies. The president’s critics have been keenly awaiting the appearance of Bolsonaro’s former communications director following an interview he gave to Brazilian magazine Veja last month in which he said the Health Ministry had shown “incompetence and inefficiency in the purchase of vaccines.” But during six hours of testimony Wednesday, Fábio Wajngarten didn’t allege incompetence by individual officials and instead blamed problems on the bureaucracy’s rigid rules for purchasing vaccines.