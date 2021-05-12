COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Veterinarians nationwide are dealing with a COVID-19 pet boom. They are so backlogged they can’t take new patients, even when extending hours and hiring additional staff. The American Pet Products Association estimates roughly 12.6 million households acquired a new pet last year after the pandemic began. Meanwhile, fewer people have given up their pets, and more people working from home are finding ailments in their animals that might otherwise go untreated. Many vets have complained of burnout and compassion fatigue. Veterinary schools can’t produce graduates quickly enough, with jobs for veterinarians and vet techs projected to grow faster than other occupations for years to come.