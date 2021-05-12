Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center set to reopen

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Fifteen months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center to close its doors, but soon those same doors will reopen to the public.

The Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center aims to provide senior citizens with services and programs that promote physical, mental and social well-being.

Angie Walker, the senior center's director, is hopeful reopening the center will bring a sense of normalcy back to its members.

"We are truly working with the [Chippewa County] Department of Health in following all the protocol, because of the vulnerability of our seniors," Walker said. "I really believe that our members are just immensely proud of the fact that the senior center is here for them."

The membership cost is $35 annually. The Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center plans to hold a soft opening on June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and then officially open on June 2.