Chippewa County’s vaccine distribution steadies, sees first positive, fully-vaccinated COVID-19 case

Chippewa (WQOW) - Chippewa County is 37% fully vaccinated, and doesn't expect that number to change soon.

Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman said the county has been ordering fewer doses because fewer people are seeking one.

According to Weideman, the health department is exploring other options when it comes to distribution. Options like home delivery, courthouse clinic walk-ins, and walk-up centers.

As for the strength and protection of the vaccine distributed in Chippewa County, Weideman said they have only seen one positive case in the 24,000 thousand individuals who have been fully vaccinated.

"We are aware of one person in the county who is considered fully vaccinated that contracted the virus. We are thankful that it is only one," Weideman said.

Weideman did not release which brand of vaccine the individual received, but reassured Moderna and Pfizer's 95% efficacy rate.

Next week, Weideman said that the state will finalize authorization plans for Pfizer to be distributed for the 12 to 15 age group.

