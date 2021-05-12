Braves’ Soroka has setback, to have second Achilles surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka has experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon. He will have a follow-up procedure next week. Soroka was the Braves’ opening day starter in 2020. He suffered the season-ending injury against the New York Mets on Aug. 3. The 23-year-old Soroka had not begun throwing but was expected to return to the rotation this season. Now those plans are in doubt. Braves manager Brian Snitker says Soroka will have exploratory surgery early next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin.