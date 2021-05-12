Blugolds earn signature win against UW-Whitewater

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With some of its biggest supporters in the stands, UW-Eau Claire baseball stunned third-ranked UW-Whitewater with a 11-1 win in seven innings on Wednesday.

It's the program's fifth win since reinstating the program, and by far the biggest.

Tom Ginther pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out eight batters.

The Blugolds beat UW-Whitewater's Westin Muir, the league's top pitcher. Anthony Pogodzinski hit a solo home run in the third inning to lead 1-0, and UWEC later led 3-1 after four.

In the fifth, Chase Yaeger cleared the bases with a triple to give UWEC a 6-1 advantage.

In the seventh, the Blugolds rallied for five runs for a walkoff win.

The second game of the doubleheader has just started. You can follow along here.