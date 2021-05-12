Blugolds baseball alumni, donors throw out ceremonial first pitches

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It takes more than administrators to launch an athletic program, it takes community support. On Wednesday, two supporters in the Blugolds baseball community were honored for their contributions with the ceremonial first pitches.

Bob Bolles played for the Blugolds in the mid-70's, and was disappointed when the team disbanded 26 years ago, but after two years of fundraising, it would finally return thanks to his generosity.

"You've heard discussions about it over the years, and then it never really comes to reality," Bolles said. "So to actually have it happen was extremely exciting."

Dr. Jeff Jones is also a Blugolds baseball alum, as well as the former owner of the Eau Claire Express. Carson Park is a special place for him.

"For me, to be back out here it's like coming home," Jones said.

What meant most to Jones, however, was to create lasting memories on the diamond.

"Those memories are the ones that last forever," Jones said. "They make a really strong bond between the student and the university as well, and I hope that will continue as the years go on."

Thanks to both Bolles and Jones, those memories will certainly be made.

"It's easy to just sit back and let someone else do it," Bolles said. "Well if everyone has that attitude, then obviously things don't get done. This program obviously means a lot to me, and that's why I chose to make the effort that I did."