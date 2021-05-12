Art students make natural sculptures along Chippewa River Trail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A group of art students has finished one of its final projects, and it's something you can go out and see along the Chippewa River State Trail.

Students taking the class "site specific art" were tasked with creating a piece of art within 10 walking minutes of their classroom. The assignment was to use only materials found at the site they chose, and to write a proposal for their piece.



UW-Eau Claire senior Carolyn Ede created a giant birds nest along the trail to honor the birds in the area and to reference Eau Claire as a bird city.

Though its since been removed, Ede initially had a birds egg made of trash inside the giant birds nest.

"If somebody is walking by and sees a large nest I hope they stop and think about the birds in the area, but even more so that it's part of nature, and it's just something that's here naturally, and we've just kind of taken it and formed it into an idea," Ede said.

Other pieces include a buried and honored dead tree, a replica of a wood fern made from rocks, and a nature clothes line.



If you'd like to check them out for yourself, all the sculptures can be found along the trail near the Haas Fine Arts Center.