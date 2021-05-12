Skip to Content

Analysis: Violence upends Biden’s Israel-Palestinian outlook

4:55 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration in its first four months as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy it believes will be more durable and fairer than that of its predecessor. The administration’s early hesitation to wade more deeply into efforts to resolve the decades-long conflict has created a leadership vacuum that’s exacerbated by political uncertainty in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Each is clamoring for outside support and is unhappy with America’s new determination to toe a middle line. Israelis and Palestinians have denounced the Biden administration’s call for all sides to step back following clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content