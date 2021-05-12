3 Memorial seniors put pen to paper

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire Memorial students signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Emily Herman will dive for UW-Green Bay, Ava Pankratz will compete in cross country and track for the University of St. Thomas, and Ryan Biwer will swim for Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

"It's a big relief to finally sign and be going where I'm going," Biwer said.

Pankratz, who finished 17th at the alternate fall cross country championships last weekend, said she chose St. Thomas over Ripon College and UW-La Crosse because of the academic opportunities.

Herman, who finished fifth at the alternate diving state meet earlier this year, chose UWGB after watching a few friends attend the school.