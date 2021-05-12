Skip to Content

3 Memorial seniors put pen to paper

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 8:07 pm
8:05 pm College CommitmentsHigh School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
051221 EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL SIGNING DAY WIDE

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire Memorial students signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Emily Herman will dive for UW-Green Bay, Ava Pankratz will compete in cross country and track for the University of St. Thomas, and Ryan Biwer will swim for Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

"It's a big relief to finally sign and be going where I'm going," Biwer said.

Pankratz, who finished 17th at the alternate fall cross country championships last weekend, said she chose St. Thomas over Ripon College and UW-La Crosse because of the academic opportunities.

Herman, who finished fifth at the alternate diving state meet earlier this year, chose UWGB after watching a few friends attend the school.

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content