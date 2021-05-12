Skip to Content

23-year-old killed in Rusk County crash

New
10:55 am Local NewsTop Stories
rusk co fatal
Photo from Google Maps

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A 23-year-old was killed when he hit a power pole and rolled in Rusk County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 1:55 a.m. on Highway 73 at Blueberry Road in the town of Lawrence. That is near Jump River and about 17 miles southeast of Ladysmith

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Alec Hulburt, 23, went off the road, hit a power pole and rolled several times.

Hulburt was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was one of two fatal crashes in Rusk County on Tuesday.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content