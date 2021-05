BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash in Barron County on Wednesday.

According to a WisDOT incident notification, the incident happened just after 3 p.m.

According to the Barron County Sheriff, the crash happened on Highway 53 between Chetek and New Auburn. The person injured in the crash was flown to a hospital.

More details on the single vehicle crash are expected Thursday.