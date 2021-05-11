WI lawmakers to vote on absentee voting, border help and national anthem requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to vote on bills making it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals up Tuesday are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but that GOP lawmakers say are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The Republican-backed measures are part of a national push among conservatives to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his unproven claims of widespread fraud and abuse.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that withstood a partial recount and numerous state and federal lawsuits.

The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding under a bill up for a vote Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The sweeping proposal received bipartisan support in committee, even as a group representing parks and recreation areas across the state questioned whether it was an unmanageable mandate.

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money, from a bar league softball game at the local park to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-sponsored resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution up Tuesday comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August say the issue there is a national crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning that even if it passes Evers would not be required to take any action.

Republicans also scheduled votes Tuesday to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic.

Evers vetoed both bills last month, saying they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic.

There are no statewide vaccination mandates in place, or statewide orders limiting capacity in churches or requiring them to be closed.

Republicans don’t have the votes to override the bills, but scheduling the measures gives lawmakers another chance to criticize Evers’ response to the pandemic.