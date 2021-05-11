Warmer weather replaces frosty temps

RECORD SETTING COLD! We tied another record low for May 11th with a low reading of 28 degrees. This is not the official low temperature yet, but at the 4 am hourly observation, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport read 28 degrees.

We'll try to make a 35+ degree swing Tuesday with high temperatures heading into the mid 60s. High pressure and abundant sunshine will help us get back up towards average.

The upper level winds pattern has leveled out a bit which will help us get warmer temperatures consistently through the 3rd week of May. High temperatures will consistently be in the 60s and we may even hit 70 a few times along the way.

The only problem here is the lack of rain. We're over an inch behind on rain for the month and those dry conditions are leading to increased fire weather risk across the upper Midwest.

Rain chances look minimal through the next week or so. Friday through Monday there are minimal chances each day, but even with a few small chances, none look significant.