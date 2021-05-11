Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two senior Trump administration officials plan to defend their actions during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol when they appear before Congress. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller plans to say he stands behind every decision he made that day. In prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press, Miller says he was concerned before the insurrection that sending troops to the building could fan fears of a military coup and cause a repeat of the Vietnam-era shootings at Kent State that killed four students. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will also testify before the House Oversight Committee.