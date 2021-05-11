St. Paul man accused of stealing coronavirus vaccines

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in a St. Paul suburb are investigating the theft of coronavirus vaccines after a man recorded and posted videos on social media of him walking away with vials of what he said was “poison” and that he had plans to have the vaccines tested at a lab. Allina Health told police the man, who has been identified by law enforcement as Thomas Humphrey, took a vial of the Pfizer vaccine from a clinic vaccination site in Oakdale May 4 and left before officers arrived. The 32-year-old St. Paul man recorded the alleged theft, as well as one the next day at a CVS pharmacy.