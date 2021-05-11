Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students

MOSCOW (AP) — A school shooting erupted Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, killing seven students and leaving 16 other people hospitalized with wounds. Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic, of which Kazan is the capital, said Tuesday that four male and three female eighth-grade students have died in the shooting. He said 12 more children and four adults were hospitalized. Earlier reports said 11 people had been killed. It was not possible to immediately reconcile the different death tolls. The governor said the shooter was 19, has been arrested, and a firearm was registered in his name. Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all local schools. Kazan is some 700 kilometers (434 miles) east of Moscow.