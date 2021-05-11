Robin Vos, HR director deny immunocompromised lawmaker’s request to attend session virtually

MADISON (WQOW) - An immunocompromised Democratic lawmaker's request to work in a virtual capacity during the pandemic was denied last month.

That decision came from the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly and the Legislature's human resource director.

Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) applied for disability accommodations for her autoimmune disease before January's session.

The lawmaker made the request to reduce the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus because of a medication Emerson takes to suppress her immune system.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and the Legislature's human resource director, Amanda Jorgensen, rejected the request in a letter saying, "as you are aware, COVID-19 is not an airborne transmitted disease. Therefore, protection for you is based on limiting particulate exposure."

"The first time I got denied, I thought, well, maybe I just didn't clarify it. And so I talked to HR and asked them, you know, do I need more information? Do you need more information from my doctor? Do you need me to expand on this stuff? And we had a really good conversation, I thought after that, all I needed to do was kind of clarify things, and then they were going to grant my accommodation requests. And, and that's not how it worked at all," Emerson told News 18.

Emerson's request was denied on April 4. The CDC says that COVID-19 can be spread through airborne transmission. Emerson received a new letter on April 23 from Jorgensen acknowledging that fact.

Now, Emerson said she's received her second dose of the vaccine, but is concerned that protection could change due to variants

"There's others of us who have disabilities as well, you just can't see them. And so, you know, as we know, through this pandemic, having certain disabilities or certain pre-existing conditions really puts you more at risk," Emerson said.

Jorgensen and Vos offered Emerson a portable plexiglass barrier and facemasks. When the statewide mandate for masks was in effect the Capitol did not, and still does not require masks to be worn in session.

Emerson has retained an attorney but has not filed a lawsuit.