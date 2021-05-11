Republicans take up voting bills limiting ballot drop-offs, grants to clerks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state legislature took up a small handful of the Republican-backed elections bills Tuesday. GOP lawmakers insisted the bills were meant to engender trust in the elections process while Democrats said they're a continuation of the 'Big Lie' that fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The Assembly passed on a party-line vote a bill that would ban city and county clerks from accepting money and gifts from outside agencies for the purpose of administering elections.

The city of Madison received more than $1 million from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg last year. City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said her office used the money to provide hazard pay for poll workers and drop boxes for absentee ballots.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson previously said such a law would have prevented clerks in her county from working with Microsoft in a pilot program for election security software.

Democrats derided the program as a cynical attempt to sow doubt about the integrity of elections and justify the passage of legislation that makes it harder for people to vote.

In losing nearly all of the more than 60 lawsuits it filed last fall, the campaign of former President Donald Trump failed to produce proof of widespread voter fraud.

"This isn't a serious proposal based on facts," said Rep. Mark Spreitzer (R-Beloit). "It's a conspiracy theory given statutory form, it's an attempt to join the anti-voter movement across the country."

Republicans focused on Green Bay, where city officials used their grant money from the group Zuckerberg funded to bring in outside consultants. The former city clerk there expressed concern with one consultant giving out orders at the central count site.

Republican leaders also took aim at efforts in Madison to provide several absentee ballot drop-off locations, either via dropboxes or "Democracy in the Park" events.

"Wanna know why people have less confidence in the integrity of elections? Look no further than the city of Madison," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said. "Constantly pushing the envelope."

In the Senate, one of the bills that came up for a vote would confine events like 'Democracy in the Park' to the window 14 days before an election when early in-person voting is allowed.

The bill authored by Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg) would allow people to drop off absentee ballots in-person or by mail. If they were unable to do either, a voter could have their ballot returned by an immediate family member, legal guardian, or designate in writing someone who could return their ballot as long as the returner was a registered voter in Wisconsin.

An amendment to the bill Tuesday would allow such returners to handle up to two voters' absentee ballots from the original limit of one.

The bill passed on a party-line 21-12 vote. Another bill prohibiting clerks from filling in missing information on voters' absentee ballot application passed 20-13 with Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) joining Democrats in voting against the bill.

Each of the elections bills go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has not gotten into specifics when asked about the election bills but has said repeatedly he intends to veto any bills he believes make voting more difficult.