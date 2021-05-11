Recognizing officers for National Police Week

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - National Police Week is a time to recognize law enforcement, including those who died in the line of duty. We talked with local officers to learn what this week means to them.

Todd Johnson has worked as a patrol officer for the Eau Claire Police Department for nearly 23 years.

"There's so many different things you can find satisfaction and joy as far as this profession," Johnson said.

Although he said there's so many moments to choose from, he said some of his favorite involve a simple "thank you."

"It can be something like the thanks of someone for handling a case that they felt they were very well taken care of," Johnson said. "It can be something as simple as kids waving to you as you drive by in a squad car past an elementary school."

During National Police Week, Chippewa Falls patrol officer Ryan Boie wants to remind folks that many officers are looking out for the community's best interests.

"People see us not on their best days so we're just trying to educate individual citizens that we're not there to get them in trouble or get mom and dad in trouble or an uncle or their children in trouble. We're there to help," Boie said.

He also believes the Chippewa Falls community has done so much for their department.

"I can't show any more gratitude to the Chippewa Falls community. They've been a great resource for us. We've had amazing support through here. I can't say enough," Boie said.

And while we honor the officers who are currently serving, Johnson said we must also remember our fallen brothers and sisters.

"Remember the officers of families who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives, especially locally," Johnson said.

On social media, the Chippewa Falls Police Department is highlighting different members throughout the week who they say make their agency great.

The Eau Claire Police Department also has several blue and white wreaths around the agency in honor of officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.