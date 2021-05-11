Police: Man who killed 3 had history of police interactions

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County officials say they’re examining a man’s interactions with authorities dating back three decades after he killed three people and set fire to his home before being shot by responding officers. Authorities said Monday that 56-year-old Everton Brown had prior interactions with patrol officers, outreach officers and a crisis intervention team over many years. Neighbors described threatening, erratic behavior and Davis said three peace orders were filed against Brown. Baltimore police seized one of his legally registered guns in 2010 and investigators believe Brown used the second weapon in Saturday’s rampage in his Baltimore County neighborhood.