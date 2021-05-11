Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy from last week’s cyberattack on a major fuel pipeline. Officials stress the fuel supply has not experienced widespread disruptions. The pipeline company says it’s working toward “substantially restoring operational service” by this weekend. The White House says it’s monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and President Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear. Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The FBI says the criminal syndicate whose ransomware was used in the attack is named DarkSide, whose members are Russian speakers. Russia denies any involvement.