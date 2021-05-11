Pfizer vaccine eligibility expansion: what does it mean for herd immunity?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer's Emergency Use Authorization request to now allow children ages 12 to 15 to be vaccinated.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health said that while expanding vaccine eligibility will certainly improve the likelihood of reaching herd immunity, this age group won't get us there on its own.

"If you think about getting to a percentage population, 70, 80, 85 plus percent, you need 70 plus percent of all age groups to be getting to that point," Anderson said.

Anderson added he expects this newly-eligible age group to follow the trend of other groups, where initially, there's a large portion of individuals eager to get the vaccine, followed by a group that prefers to wait a bit longer before getting a dose.

