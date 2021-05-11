Skip to Content

Pfizer head Albert Bourla writing book about Covid vaccine

National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla can now look back and tell the incredible story. Bourla has a deal with Harper Business for what the publisher is calling “an exclusive, first-hand, behind-the-scenes story” of how the drugmaker managed to develop an effective vaccine against Covid-19 in a remarkably short period of time — months instead of years. Bourla’s “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” is scheduled to come out Nov. 9. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bourla plans to donate any proceeds to charity. 

Associated Press

