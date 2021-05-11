Peru to investigate ’empty syringes’ vaccination scandal

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Health Ministry says it is investigating nurses who are accused of trying to inoculate patients with empty syringes during the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign. The ministry said Tuesday that the three known cases were reported in the capital during a campaign that began in March to apply more than 2 million shots. Health Ministry spokesman Arturo Granados says that the “three cases are fully identified, both the people and the places.” He has declined to identify the nurses involved, and says the results of an investigation will be released Thursday.