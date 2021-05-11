Parker Fox, Division 2 All-American, transfers to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parker Fox has become the latest transfer to join revamped Minnesota. He’s a 6-foot-8 forward and a native of Minnesota. Fox played three seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was selected this year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a Division II All-American. Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game and shot 64.4% from the field as a junior for the Wolves.