One killed, another injured in Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - One person was killed when the SUV they were riding in rolled in Rusk County on Tuesday.

It happened at 3:47 p.m. on Highway 8 at Log Cabin Road near Weyerhaeuser.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the 80-year-old driver was west bound when he crossed the center line and went into the ditch. The SUV hit a tree and a power pole and rolled.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire and is expected to be OK.