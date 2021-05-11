One Good Thing: 98-year-old hosts virtual women’s group

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus shut down the Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton, Florida, 98-year-old Trudy Berlin sprang into action to keep her weekly women’s group active. “The Ladies Room,” which she’s hosted at the JCC since 2000, went virtual. Thanks to a little help from the center’s arts, culture and learning director, Berlin began hosting the weekly show from her apartment. She’s grown a steady audience of about 50 women from the U.S. and Canada who have come to view the class as a support group. Berlin says it’s “a whole new world out there” and she’s having fun.