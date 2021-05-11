Not as cold as this morning’s record low, but frost/freeze still likely

We started the morning with a new record low temperature of 25° in between the 3 and 4 AM hours, making for a hard freeze. Thankfully, the wind was light so wind chill effects were minimal most of the night and nonexistent at the coldest stretch.

Once the sun rose, temps quickly climbed out of freezing territory. Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Medford were all at 25 degrees this morning, which was the coldest low in Western Wisconsin outside of Black River Falls' 19 degree low. Yes, it was 19 degrees on May 11.

Highs climbed a remarkable 30 to 40 degrees from the lows to reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Black River Falls' high of 61 was 42 degrees warmer than that low of 19.

Temps are better than they were yesterday, and thankfully the sunshine and light wind makes it feel nicer than the thermometer would indicate.

While we are going to warm up from here, tonight will be one more night with widespread frost across the Chippewa Valley and freezing temperatures near and east of Hwy. 53 likely. So, once again, keep those plants inside or cover them up as Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are again in effect.

There will be a chance for patchy frost tomorrow night north and east of Eau Claire, but low temperatures will be closer to 40 starting tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

A clear sky with calm winds once again results in a fast temp drop overnight to the low to mid 30s. Areas east of Hwy. 53 could drop into the 20s.

Tomorrow warms to the upper 60s, possibly even low 70s with more sunshine before clouds start to return Thursday. Very small rain chances cannot yet be ruled out for Friday and Saturday with a bit better chance arriving Sunday into Monday as a warm front moves through, bringing 70s back to the Chippewa Valley next week.