New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock

This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of Angelina Jolie in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” as a Montana smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy in need of help. In music releases, The Black Keys are honoring the Mississippi hill country blues standards they loved as teens before becoming a band with “Delta Kream” and St. Vincent is returning with her new album, “Daddy’s Home.” This week also sees the long-awaited release of director Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” adaptation, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist who becomes obsessed with solving a crime she sees from her window.