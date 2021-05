CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Police have now identified the two people killed in a crash on Highway 29 on Monday morning.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Camellia F. Kelch, 38, and her son Isaiah Kelch, 13, both of Cadott were killed when their vehicle crossed the median and hit a semi.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Monday east of the Lake Wissota exits.

The semi driver was not hurt.

It is not clear what caused the car to cross the median.