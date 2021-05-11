Mississippi says it awaits $600K repayment from Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in money received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up for. The former athlete had previously said he would pay the state after an audit revealed $1.1 million had been paid to Favre’s company, Favre Enterprises. Auditors said that was just a part of $94 million in welfare spending that was “questioned” in an audit last year, meaning auditors saw clear misspending or could not verify money was lawfully spent. Favre made an initial payment of $500,000 a year ago. He has not been accused of a crime.