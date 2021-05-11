Skip to Content

Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney is lashing out at leaders of her own Republican Party. She’s accusing former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters of following a path that would “undermine our democracy.” The Wyoming Republican took to the House floor late Tuesday on the eve of a closed-door meeting in which House Republicans seem certain to oust her from a leadership post because of her clashes with the former president. She says she won’t be silent as “others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law.” Trump continues to falsely claim that he lost his reelection bid because of widespread cheating.

Associated Press

