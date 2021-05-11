Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas commander’s home, Gaza tunnels

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnel dug by militants. Meanwhile, Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem. Since cross-border fighting erupted, 24 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes. The Israeli military said 15 of the dead were militants. During the same period, Gaza militants fired more than 200 rockets toward Israel, injuring six Israeli civilians.