Iran: Clash near Turkey kills 2 Guard troops, 7 militants

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says Revolutionary Guard forces killed seven militants and dismantled their cell in the country’s northwest near the border with Turkey. Two Guard members were also killed in the shootout. The exchange took place around noon on Tuesday in the city of Salmas in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province. The report said the militants had snuck into Iran illegally from Turkey. The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group. In November, unknown gunmen killed three and wounded two Iranian border guards in the province.