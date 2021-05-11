Indicted Parkland school superintendent gets $740K severance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of the Florida school district who was indicted on a perjury charge by a grand jury investigating the 2018 school massacre in Parkland will leave his job under a $740,000 severance package approved by a divided board. The agreement between Robert Runcie and the Broward County school board was approved by a 5-4 vote Tuesday. Supporters say it will allow the district to move on. Opponents say it’s too generous. Runcie will leave by August, though that date could be sooner if an interim replacement is appointed. He had pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to a grand jury investigating events surrounding the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.